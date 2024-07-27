Anchorage man indicted for trafficking drugs, possessing fully automatic “ghost gun”





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment last week charging an Anchorage man with possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute and possessing a “ghost gun” as a felon.

According to court documents, on June 9, 2024, James McKinley, 37, was found passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle in a handicapped parking space in Anchorage. Officers from the Anchorage Police Department contacted McKinley and he attempted to flee by ramming the police vehicle out of the way. When McKinley was unable to escape via his vehicle, he allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody on scene.

Court documents further allege that officers searched the defendant and his vehicle and found fentanyl powder and pills, methamphetamine, $35,000 in cash and a loaded pistol with no serial number that had been modified to be capable of fully automatic fire. These firearms, which contain no serial numbers or other means of tracing their origins, are referred to as “ghost guns.” At the time of the offense, McKinley had three prior convictions for misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree in violation of Alaska law.

McKinley is charged with one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a machinegun during a drug trafficking crime and one count of being an armed career criminal in possession of firearms and ammunition. The defendant will make his initial court appearance on July 30. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 45 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office is investigating this case as part of the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, with significant assistance from the Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Klugman and Mac Caille Petursson are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.



