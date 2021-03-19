Anchorage Man Indicted on Child Pornography Charges







Anchorage, Alaska – Acting U.S. Attorney Bryan Wilson announced today that Michael Whitmore, 27, has been indicted on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. Whitmore was arrested by the FBI on March 10, 2021.

The indictment alleges that on or about March 3, 2021 Whitmore was observed by Australian law enforcement distributing child pornography images on the WICKR social media application. The child pornography images allegedly contained prepubescent minors, or minors who have not attained 12 years of age. Australian Law Enforcement notified the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force who initiated an investigation. The investigation allegedly linked Whitmore through his username and associated information which lead to the identification of Whitmore. On March 10, 2021, the FBI executed a federal search warrant, which disclosed Whitmore possessed and accessed child pornography, including images involving prepubescent minors.







If convicted, Whitmore faces a statutory minimum of five years in prison and guideline sentence of more than 20 years in prison. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Reardon.

This case is being brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In May 2006, DOJ launched Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If the public has any further information regarding Whitmore, please contact Anchorage FBI at (907) 276-4441.

