Anchorage Man Indicted on Murder Charges for January Shooting of His Wife







An Anchorage Grand Jury indicted Anchorage man 33-year-old Adam Daniel Fleishman on one count of Murder I and two counts of Murder II in the shooting death of his wife Cassondra Fleishman on January 2nd of this year.

Fleishman was taken into custody on the day of his wife’s death after APD officers responded to the scene on 6th Avenue. Police say that when they arrived they found Cassondra dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Her husband was at the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

Fleishman was arraigned in Superior Court on February 4th and remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections.





