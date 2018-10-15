Anchorage Man Runs over Roommate in Fatal Hit and Run on Northern Lights

Alaska Native News Oct 15, 2018.

Anchorage police responded to a hit and run investigation that occurred at the intersection of Northern Lights and Baxter at just before 5 pm on Saturday and opened a preliminary investigation.

When APD arrived at the location, they located the victim in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several witnesses were interviewed and the preliminary investigation would find that the victim had exited the vehicle and as he was walking away, the driver made a right-hand turn and ran over the victim and drove off without rendering aid. Although police gathered descriptions of the vehicle and suspect, they say those descriptions varied significantly.

The victim, whose identity has not been released pending next of kin notification, died later in the evening at the hospital.

As the investigation continued, the suspect list would narrow to 27-year-old Corey S. Hoppe. A locate for Hoppe and his vehicle, a Chevy Suburban, was issued and within hours, he would be located at Elmore and Dowling.







A traffic stop was initiated and Hoppe was placed under arrest and transported to the department for questioning.

It would be revealed that Hoppe and the victim were roommates. Police say that the two had gotten into an argument in the vehicle and the victim exited from the front passenger side. It was then that Hoppe made a right-hand turn running over the man.

Hoppe has been charged with Leaving the Scene of an Injury accident. Further charges may follow as the investigation continues.