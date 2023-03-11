Anchorage Man Sentenced for 2022 Robbery of Wells Fargo Bank





ANCHORAGE – Robert Marley Chapas was sentenced on March 8, 2023, to 60 months in prison for bank robbery.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2022, Chapas entered an Anchorage Wells Fargo branch. Chapas approached a teller window and passed a note to the teller that stated: “This is a robbery, I have a gun. Empty your drawer & let me leave like a normal transaction. I am not alone, there are other people with me. Do not try to be a hero & get someone hurt. Do not call police or alert anyone! Until I leave the building or I will shoot, This can be easy your choice.” Chapas then obtained $2,450 from the teller.

In sentencing Chapas to a term of 60 months, followed by 3 years of supervised release, Judge Timothy M. Burgess noted the terrifying nature of the crime and Chapas’ history of committing other serious crimes, including a 2018 assault conviction from the State of Alaska that involved Chapas pointing a gun at a fellow motorist. The Court also ordered Chapas to pay $2,450 in restitution for the loss to Wells Fargo.

Chapas was indicted along with co-defendant, Isiah Ishom Perry. In January 2023, Perry pleaded guilty to his part in the Wells Fargo bank robbery. Perry is set to be sentenced in April 2023.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Anchorage Police Department (APD) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.

