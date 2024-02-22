Anchorage man sentenced to 10 years for drug distribution, firearm offenses

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing controlled substances and possessing multiple firearms as a felon.

According to court documents, in December 2020, Jack Horsley, 64, sold four ounces of meth and five ounces of heroin to an individual working with law enforcement. When law enforcement executed a search warrant on the defendant’s home, they found more controlled substances and 11 firearms. Horsley possessed an additional 800 grams of heroin in his vehicle and $17,850 in cash.

Horsley was previously convicted by the State of Alaska in 2009 for misconduct involving controlled substances.

Horsley pleaded guilty in November 2023 to one count of distribution of controlled substances and one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Horsley was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and five years supervised release.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division, the Alaska State Troopers (AST) and the Anchorage Police Department (APD) investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Brickey prosecuted the case.

