Anchorage Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Heroin Trafficking





Defendant Previously Convicted of a Serious Violent Felony

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – U.S. District Judge Joshua M. Kindred sentenced an Anchorage man on April 19, 2023, to 10 years and 5 months imprisonment followed by eight years of supervised release for distributing heroin.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jason McAnulty, aka “Snoop,” 40, distributed approximately 126 grams of heroin to a law enforcement source during two undercover operations in June 2020, netting himself $6,300. Law enforcement began investigating McAnulty after learning that he was a source of heroin supply in the Anchorage area. In July 2020, law enforcement executed a search warrant at McAnulty’s residence where they found more than $34,000 cash and other distribution contraband. An Alaska jury convicted McAnulty of the heroin distribution following a five-day trial in March 2022.

McAnulty was previously convicted in 2004 for first-degree robbery, a serious violent felony, that mandated a minimum 10-year prison sentence. The United States also presented evidence of McAnulty’s extensive and violent criminal history at the sentencing hearing in support of the sentence, including McAnulty’s 2015 federal conviction for attempted witness tampering in another federal criminal trial.

“Dangerous opiates such as heroin pose an ongoing threat to communities throughout Alaska,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “This sentence serves as a reminder that we will prosecute and hold accountable those who are harming our communities, and with our law enforcement partners, will persist in our disruption of heroin trafficking operations in this district.”

“McAnulty supported the opioid and heroin epidemic through his illegal drug distribution activities, posing a significant threat to communities in Alaska,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI and the Anchorage Police Department will continue working together to hold drug traffickers accountable, and to stop the flow of deadly drugs into our communities.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Anchorage Police Department (APD), in support of Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Tran and Stephan Collins prosecuted the case.



