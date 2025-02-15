Anchorage man sentenced to 13 years for distributing meth





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison and will serve five years on supervised release for distributing methamphetamine in Alaska and violating his conditions of release from a previous drug distribution conviction.

According to court documents, Todd Robert Klink, 55, made two sales of methamphetamine totaling over 82 grams to a law enforcement witness in July 2023 and January 2024. The first sale was of 97% pure methamphetamine and the second was of 68% pure methamphetamine.

On Feb. 20, 2024, a federal grand jury in Alaska indicted Klink and charged him with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. On March 1, 2024, agents arrested Klink and executed a federal search warrant on his home. During the search, agents located and seized over 3.5 kilograms of 100% pure methamphetamine, over 500 grams of 98% pure methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue and other assorted paraphernalia for drug use and distribution.

At all times during this conduct, Klink was on supervised release for a 2011 distribution of methamphetamine conviction in the U.S. District Court, District of Alaska.

On Jan. 29, 2025, Klink pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance. Klink received a 132-month sentence for distributing methamphetamine in 2023 and 2024, and a 24-month sentence for violating his supervised release, which will run consecutive, making his total sentence 156 months.

“Despite his past conviction for drug-related offenses and a history of criminal activity, Mr. Klink made the conscious decision to persist in trafficking dangerous drugs within our community, showing a disregard for both the law and well-being of others,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn R. Vogel for the District of Alaska. “The justice system will not stand by while illegal, poisonous substances are distributed in our communities, putting countless lives at risk. This sentence underscores our unwavering commitment to collaborating with law enforcement to dismantle drug trafficking operations and protect Alaskans.”

“Drug traffickers like Mr. Klink, who persistently violate our drug laws, pose an especially grave threat,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “The sentence he received in this case will both safeguard our communities and hold him accountable for his crimes and I am proud of our team for their hard work achieving this result.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division and Anchorage Police Department, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody Tirpak prosecuted the case.

###



