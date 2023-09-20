Anchorage Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – An Anchorage man was sentenced on Sept. 5 to 14 years in prison for distributing large quantities of controlled substances in Alaska.

According to court documents, Darrell Latory Moss Sr, 45, sold over 1,300 grams of methamphetamine and 100 fake prescription pills containing fentanyl over a three-month period.

The defendant was arrested in Bethel, Alaska, in March 2023. The defendant pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a controlled substance, in violation of 21 U.S.C.§841(a)(1). Moss was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, five years’ supervised release, and he is required to forfeit two vehicles and over $8,500 cash.

”Mr. Moss’s sentence brings us another step closer in our efforts to keep Alaskans safe,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Drugs are affecting communities and villages large and small and create serious public safety issues. Our office will continue to prioritize working with our Federal, State and local law enforcement partners to identify, investigate and prosecute people who choose to push dangerous drugs out into our communities. Their actions will not be tolerated.”

“This defendant sought to financially gain from distributing dangerous drugs, including deadly fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone pills, at the expense of Alaska’s communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “This sentencing ensures accountability for those crimes, and is a result of law enforcement partnerships across Alaska working to keep illicit drugs out of our communities.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), IRS Criminal Investigation, Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) team, Fairbanks HIDTA team and Mat-Su Valley HIDTA team investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Tansey prosecuted the case.

This investigation and prosecution were part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”), which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.



