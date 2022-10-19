Anchorage Man Sentenced to 45 Years for Child Pornography





ANCHORAGE – An Anchorage man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Timothy Swensen, Jr., 30, sent sexually explicit text messages, including a series of images depicting his ongoing sexual abuse of a female toddler, to a vulnerable young adult whom he had previously sexually assaulted. During the interview with detectives, the adult victim shared the texts and images. Following an investigation, Swensen was arrested by the FBI’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force in May 2021. Swensen was previously convicted of sexual assault in the second degree by the State of Alaska in 2011.

“Swensen is a predatory danger to society who will now spend 45 years behind bars for actively and directly exploiting some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska. “Although nothing can erase the indescribable trauma inflicted on the victims and their families, we hope this sentence will bring some accountability for his actions. It is also a signal to others that we will use all means at our disposal to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit and harm children.”

“This sentence reflects the severity and depravity of the defendant’s crimes, which have no place in our society,” said Special Agent in Charge Antony Jung of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “Protecting the most vulnerable, and removing child predators from our community, will always be a priority for the FBI and our law enforcement partners.”

As part of the sentence, Swensen was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for the rest of his life.

The FBI and APD, as part of the FBI’s Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force, conducted the investigation leading to Swensen’s arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Alexander prosecuted the case.



