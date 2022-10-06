Anchorage Man Sentenced to Fifty Years





(Anchorage, AK) – On Oct. 4, 2022, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping.

Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the first degree and attempted kidnapping.

The trial evidence showed that in March 2015 Tuckfield escaped from the Anchorage Correctional Complex. A few hours later as 36-year-old D.R. was vacuuming her car outside of a carwash on Lake Otis, Tuckfield approached her and told her that he had a gun. Tuckfield then threatened to kill her and forced D.R. into her car. Once inside the car Tuckfield repeatedly struck and punched D.R., forced her seatbelt around her torso, and demanded that she place her head between her legs. D.R. was able to escape and yell for help. Good Samaritans heard D.R., ran to assist her, and tracked a fleeing Tuckfield for a short distance before calling 9-1-1. Anchorage Police apprehended Tuckfield a few blocks away.

The State of Alaska requested Judge Aarseth sentence Tuckfield to the maximum of 20 years for robbery in the first degree, a consecutive maximum 20 years for attempted kidnapping, and a further 10 years consecutive for escape in the second degree. Judge Aarseth agreed with the State’s recommendations.

Judge Aarseth found that Tuckfield was “probably one of the worst offenders this court has sentenced.” Additional findings by Judge Aarseth in sentencing Tuckfield to the maximum terms included observing that Tuckfield is “a sexual predator, ready and willing to victimize” and that “isolation is the sentencing goal”.

Tuckfield is currently serving a 99-year sentence for a sexual assault and is pending a 2023 trial for a 2008 murder.

# # #



