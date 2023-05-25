Anchorage Man Suffers Gunshot Wounds at Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence, Felon Arrested on Weapons Charges





APD reports that a gunshot victim came upon police as they were working close by on another call and received aid and also told them of the location of the incident on Tuesday morning.

As the officers were rendering aid they spotted a pickup truck moving away from the residence on the 7500-block of Nancy Street and aired a locate for the vehicle. Other officers who were alerted to the call would locate the vehicle near Brayton Drive and East 64th and performed a traffic stop.

The officers made contact with 22-year-old Elteyvionne Z. Carlton, an adult female, and a young child who were in the pickup. Carlton and the woman were taken to the department for questioning while the child was turned over to the Office of Children’s Services (OCS). Police would find that Carlton, a convicted felon, was in possession of a firearm. The woman was not charged and thus, released.

Following questioning, Carlton was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on a felony charge of Misconduct Involving a Weapon III – Felon in Possession.

The investigation would find that the victim had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s residence and while inside was shot in the upper and lower body. After being shot, he left the building, got into his vehicle and drove the short distance to where the officers were. He was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover.

APD says that the investigation has not determined who fired the shots into the victim and as it continues, more charges may be forthcoming.



