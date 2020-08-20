Anchorage Man Turns Himself in Following Wednesday Night Penland Parkway Shooting

Alaska Native News on Aug 20, 2020.

APD reported on Thursday morning that the suspect in the Wednesday evening shooting outside of a Penland Park residence has turned himself in to the department.

Police responded to the 3200-block of Penland Parkway at approximately 8:25 pm Wednesday to find an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police opened an initial investigation that found that a “group of intoxicated people were outside a residence together when some type of argument broke out.” During that altercation, the suspect, who was identified as 21-year-old Shaun E. Johnson, took out a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

When police arrived at the scene a K9 track was initiated but it produced no results.

About two hours later, Johnson called into the department and agreed to turn himself in and at 10:47 pm he was taken into custody at the intersection of 29th and Benson Boulevard.

After questioning at the department, Johnson was charged with Assault I, Evidence Tampering, and Reckless Endangerment.

The victim remains in the hospital as the investigation continues.





