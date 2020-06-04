Anchorage Man who Raped Underage Teen at Gunpoint now in Custody

Alaska Native News on Jun 4, 2020.

A day and a half after receiving a report of an underaged teen being sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the Lake Otis area during the early morning hours on Monday, the suspect is in custody on charges that include Sexual Assault I, sexual Abuse of a Minor II, Robbery I and Escape.

At 1:36 am on Monday morning, police were alerted to the incident near Lake Otis and Dowling and responded to investigate. The Investigation would discover that 18-year-old Kenneth D. L. Horton had sexually assaulted the underage teen outside at gunpoint. After, Horton took items from the victim and fled on foot.

The victim went home and reported the assault to a parent and police were notified.

Investigators would find that the victim and suspect knew each other and had previously communicated through social media. Horton was immediately identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. It would also be discovered that Horton was on conditions and had an ankle monitor that he had cut off.







Late Tuesday afternoon, at 5:44 pm, “officers from swing shift patrol, the Investigation Support Unit (ISU), Community Action Policing Unit (CAP), and K9 responded to the area of Laurel and Tudor to search for Horton,” APD reported. The suspect was eventually found hiding in an apartment on the 4200-block of Laurel Street and he was taken into custody and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Facility on the warrant.

Police say that they are concerned there may be additional victims and ask “If you believe you were a victim, or if you have any other information that pertains to this investigation, please contact Police Dispatch at 3-1-1.”