Anchorage Mayor Updates and Extends Emergency Orders

ANCHORAGE — Tuesday Mayor Berkowitz issued Emergency Order EO-06, which updates and extends previous emergency orders. Emergency Order EO-06 includes an updated version of the Hunker Down Order (EO-03), and extends the order to 11:59 p.m. on May 5. Emergency Order EO-02, which preserved personal protective equipment (PPE) and prohibited certain non-urgent medical procedures, is extended until 11:59 p.m. on April 19, at which time it will be updated with a new order that allows for many elective medical procedures to resume. Emergency Order EO-04, which waived bag fees, is extended until 11:59 p.m. on June 5, and now also allows businesses to temporarily provide customers with plastic bags.
Public health experts advise that COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk to the health and safety of Anchorage residents. The virus still spreads easily from person to person, and causes significant health complications and even death among a relatively high number of patients. Immediately removing physical distancing restrictions would likely result in a surge of COVID-19 cases that overwhelms Anchorage’s expanded health care capacity.
The Municipality and health care providers have made progress in preparing for and slowing the spread of COVID-19. The Municipality has increased its contact tracing capacity, collected PPE, and worked with the State and hospitals to increase hospital bed availability. Evidence suggests that by staying at home as much as possible, Anchorage residents are flattening the curve.
Recognizing the progress that has been made, the new order begins the process of easing restrictions. The temporary moratorium on elective procedures successfully increased the supply of PPE available to health care workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the Municipality is working in coordination with the State to allow for many elective medical procedures to resume.
Further loosening of restrictions will require Anchorage to have robust capacity to test residents, conduct contact tracing, and treat patients. The Municipality is working with public health experts to develop and implement a strategy to loosen restrictions in a manner that is safe and timely.
“Anchorage has done a great job responding to this crisis” said Mayor Berkowitz. “We hunkered down and are saving lives. Our work is not done; the virus is still out there. But we know that if we stay disciplined and maintain physical distancing and good hygiene, we will be able to keep easing restrictions and continue reopening the economy.”
The Hunker Down order includes updated guidance for businesses and individuals. The order:
Emergency Order EO-04 allows businesses to temporarily provide customers with plastic bags because the pandemic has limited the supply of paper bags available to some critical businesses.
