Anchorage Men Indicted for Murder of Man Discovered in Tote





(Anchorage, AK) – On March 31, 2022, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 39 year-old Adam Pringle and 45 year-old Daniel Rocero on two counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, and one count of evidence tampering. Pringle and Rocero are alleged to have killed Keenan Wegener on March 18, 2022. Wegener’s body was discovered by police inside a residence on March 20, 2022.

If convicted at trial, Pringle and Rocero face sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment for each of the second-degree murder charges, up to 20 years for the manslaughter charge, and up to 5 years for the evidence tampering charge.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Pringle and Spring are currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Rocero’s bail is set at $75,000 cash performance, $25,000 cash appearance, plus he is required to have a 24/7 third-party custodian. Pringle’s bail is currently set at $125,000 cash performance, $25,000 cash appearance, plus he a 24/7 third-party custodian. Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage today, April 4, 2022.

