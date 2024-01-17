Anchorage Museum Pauses Free Admission to Alaska Natives





We recently issued a press release announcing a new policy offering free general admission to Alaska Native visitors. I want to let the public know that we have made the decision to pause the policy to assure the program is implemented in the best way.

The Anchorage Museum is a community asset, and we want to make sure all policies involving access and availability are in line with the community’s expectations while following all legal guidelines.

We remain deeply committed to the goals of honoring Indigenous people and improving access to their cultural belongings. In the upcoming weeks the Anchorage Museum, together with its board of directors, partners, advisers, and experts, will study possibilities and how best to implement any changes that accomplish these goals. We will announce any further policy changes as they occur.

The Anchorage Museum is pleased to provide opportunities for free access to the museum. Details can be found at our website, (www.anchoragemuseum.org).



