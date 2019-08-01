Anchorage Physician Pleads Guilty to Drug Conspiracy/Medicaid Fraud

Alaska Native News Aug 1, 2019.

An Anchorage physician has pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Controlled Substance Fraud and Health Care Fraud, it was revealed by Department of Justice Attorney Bryan Schroder on Wednesday.

According to the release, 67-year-old Michael Don Robertson, a doctor in the Anchorage area, issued 465 meperidine prescriptions to 30 different patients from May 2015 until March 2018 for a total of 32,109 pills. Those recipients would then give those pills back to Robertson who in return gave them different controlled substances that included fentanyl and oxycodone.

“The investigation further revealed that Robertson failed to make and preserve accurate records regarding approximately 790 prescriptions for controlled substances, and failed to keep any medical records whatsoever regarding five patients to whom he wrote prescriptions for controlled substances,” Schroder said in the release Wednesday.

Medicaid paid Robertson’s medical practices $3,286.87 and pharmacies $3,601.52 for those 790 controlled substances prescriptions.







“The diversion of prescription drugs is a significant cause of the opioid crisis,” said U.S. Attorney Schroder. “It is especially disappointing when the pills are diverted from appropriate medical use by physicians –those we trust to protect the health of the public. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our partners in the DEA, will do our job to protect the public by investigating and prosecuting all violators.”

Robertson faces a possible 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at sentencing that is scheduled for October 25th.