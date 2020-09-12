Anchorage Police Arrest Two for Sex Crimes following Investigation, Tips

When you see something, say something. On the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), there is a tab labeled “Make a Cyber Tipline Report.” Between February 2020 and March 2020, multiple tips were made via that tool regarding a male suspect in Alaska who was distributing child porn. APD launched an investigation which involved APD’s Cyber Unit, APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit, and our partners at ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force). It was discovered that the suspect both participated in and produced child pornography. He subsequently distributed multiple images of the child porn on multiple social media platforms to include Snapchat.
Last week investigators were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Larry S. Oscar; they immediately began to try and determine his physical location. On September 8, 2020, Oscar was found and arrested by APD’s Investigative Support Unit (ISU). After being questioned, Oscar was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I, Sexual Abuse of a Minor II, Child Exploitation, Distribution of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. That same day detectives identified a second suspect. On September 10th, 61-year-old William O. Jones JR was located, arrested, and transported to APD for questioning by detectives. Afterwards he was remanded at the Anchorage Jail on the charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor I and two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.
At this time investigators do not believe there are any more victims outside of whom have already been contacted.