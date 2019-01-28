Anchorage Police Take 5th Avenue Mall Stabbing Suspect into Custody after Short Chase

Two Anchorage police officers on foot patrol chased down and took an ax and sword-wielding suspect into custody in the 5th Avenue Mall on Sunday after he took off running as they approached him APD reports.
The officers took the suspect, whose name was not revealed just after 5 pm on Sunday. Then at 5:41 pm, dispatch broadcast that there had been a stabbing in the mall and sent out a description of the suspect. The officers realized that they had that suspect in custody when that description matched the suspect that they had just arrested.
The preliminary investigation at the mall found that the suspect and another male got into a verbal altercation at the mall’s food court, prompting mall security to escort one of the two off the property.
That person, about to become the victim, returned to the food court and re-engaged with the suspect and the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the victim one time in the upper body. During the incident, the victim was able to grab the suspect’s sword and strike him in the leg causing a superficial wound.
The altercation carried on as they descended to the third floor at which time they separated. Soon after, the suspect encountered the two foot patrol officers and believing that he had been reported, began to run before being taken into custody.