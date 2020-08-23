Anchorage Sexual Assault Suspect Raymond Trice Indicted on Eight Counts

Alaska Native News on Aug 23, 2020.

Anchorage police say that the suspect arrested on August 10th on several counts of sexual assault and burglary remains in custody with his bail set at $250,000 cash appearance and $250,000 cash performance following an indictment by a grand jury on Thursday.

37-year-old Raymond Bernard Trice was arrested on sexual assault burglary charges on August 10th following an investigation into a suspect forcing his way into homes of victims unknown to him.

Oh Thursday, Trice was indicted by a grand jury who charged him with two counts of Sexual Assault I, two counts of Sexual Assault II, one count of Attempted Sexual Assault II, and three counts of Burglary I in connection with three separate incidents on Peterkin Avenue on August 9th.

Detectives say that there may be more victims in this case and urge anyone who may have been victimized by Trice to contact the department by dialing 3-1-1 and selecting option 1.

Trice is scheduled to be arraigned in Superior Court on Monday.





