Anchorage Shoplifter Arrested for Robbery after Pulling Gun on Walgreen Employee

Alaska Native News on May 15, 2020.

An Anchorage man was taken into custody on charges that included robbery after APD responded to the Walgreens store on the New Seward and Northern Lights on Wednesday night, it was reported on Thursday.

APD dispatch received the call from Walgreens at 10:41 pm on Wednesday and responded to the call. After speaking to an employee there, who told the officers that the suspect was seen concealing merchandise on his person and was confronted. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Spencer P. Quirk, pulled out a handgun and told the employee that “he only had a gun.”

The employee said that he was put in fear and retreated to another part of the store where he called 911.

Officers saw an individual fitting the suspect’s description and gave him commands to which Quirk complied. When asked about the weapon, Quirk told officers that he had it in his pocket. The responding officers took possession of the firearm along with merchandise that he also had concealed on his person.

Quirk was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Facility and remanded there on charges of Robbery I, Assault III and Theft IV.





