



Anchorage investigators report that they have taken into custody an Anchorage man into custody on charges that include attempted murder in connection with a shooting involving himself and his ex-wife on Sunday evening.

APD waws alerted to a shooting incident that occurred on the 9100-block of Centennial Circle at 6:41 pm on Sunday. It was reported that a male suspect had shot and wounded his ex-wife before leaving the scene.

Upon receiving the identity of the suspect as 43-year-old Melecio R. Taong JR, police responded to his residence on Kodiak Street. They made contact with Taong when he emerged from his residence with his hands up and a black handgun in a hip holster. He was immediately taken into custody and taken to the department for questioning.

After questioning, Taong was transported to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Assault I and Attempted Murdeer I.

The department’s investigation found that Taong had arrived at the parking lot separately from his ex-wife before getting into an argument with her. During the argument, Taong produced a handgun and shot his ex-wife in the upper body. After the shooting Taong the people nearby before fleeing the scene.

Those bystanders rendered aied until the arrival of police. The victim was then transported to a local hospital for treatment of her life-threatening injuries.



