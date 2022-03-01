Anchorage Suspect in Custody following Sunday’s Old Seward Highway Homicide Investigation





Investigators with the Anchorage Police Department reported on Monday that they have a suspect in custody in the Sunday morning Old Seward Highway homicide investigation and have identified him as 36-year-old William J. Gary.

Police responded to 7830 Old Seward Highway at 1:46 am on Sunday in response to a shots-fired call and discovered a male victim identified as 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr, deceased from gunshot wounds at the scene. 79th Avenue was closed down from the Old Seward to Lumbis Avenue was closed down as the investigation unfolded.

The investigation was carried out throughout the day and investigators, by Sunday evening, had identified the suspect, Gary was taken into custody and transported to the department for questioning. Following that, Gary was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Murder I and Murder II.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.





