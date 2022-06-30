Anchorage Suspect Jailed for Murder in Taku Lake Campbell Park Shooting





An Anchorage suspect was arrested and charged with Murder I after a fatal shooting incident late Tuesday night at 100 East 76th Avenue near Taku Lake.

Officers responded to the location near C Street at 11:19 pm on Tuesday and discovered an adult male dead from a gunshot wound to the upper body. An investigation was initiated and the Crime Scene Team was called in to process the scene. 76th Avenue at King Street was closed down and traffic diverted.

One individual, identified as 19-year-old Teathloch Chan, was taken into custody and taken to the department for questioning after he was located hiding in a dumpster on King Arthur Court after he fled the scene following the incident.

The investigation found that two groups had gathered at the nearby lake. During the gathering, Chan got into an altercation with a male from the opposing group and physically assaulted him. That man, and a second person, followed Chan to the nearby parking lot. At the parking lot, Chan pulled out a handgun and shot that second person in the chest fatally wounding him.

Following questioning at the department, Chan was charged with Murder I and transported to the Anchorage Jail where he was remanded.

The victim’s name will be released following notification to next of kin.



