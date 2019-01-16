Anchorage SWAT Fails to Locate Gambell/11th Shots-Fired Suspect

A shots-fired incident on Tuesday night garnered a large police presence in the area of 11th and Gambell at approximately 9:15 pm.

According to the report, police responded to the area after receiving a shots-fired report and opened an investigation. As APD conducted interviews with witnesses, they spotted the suspect on foot and pursued. The suspect fired his weapon and immediately fled.

APD reports that because of the suspect’s behavior, SWAT was called in to conduct the search. Residents were advised to stay indoors as the search was conducted.







During the extensive search, two persons in the area, not involved in the incident, were taken into custody for outstanding warrants. The gun-wielding suspect was never located.

No one was injured in the incident. The investigation is continuing.