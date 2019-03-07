Anchorage Teen Charged with Murder in February 4nd Loucks Shooting

Alaska Native News Mar 7, 2019.

Anchorage police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old teen with Murder II for the death of 30-year-old Salisa Loucks, it was revealed on Thursday.

The murder case opened after a shots-fired call at about 11:05 pm on February 4th that prompted a response by APD to the Cordova Street area. Police located Loucks in a Jeep SUV shot to death in an alley on East 12th.

Two days later police said in a release that the shooting was likely drug-related.

The investigation continued and on February 20th, police asked for information on the whereabouts of Falesavili J Mataia who they sought as a person of interest. She was located and it was determined that she was in the vehicle as it pulled up beside Loucks’ SUV.







Mataia, as well as the other occupants of the suspect vehicle, were picked up and questioned about the homicide. They all were later released.

As a result of the interviews, it was determined that Terrance Paleka, Jr, age 19, was in the suspect vehicle and additionally, was found to be the shooter. A warrant for Murder II was issued for Paleka. At 4:30 am on Thursday morning Paleka was arrested at the Anchorage airport by officers with the Airport Police and Fire Department as he arrived on a flight from Hawaii.

The suspect was transferred to APD and taken into custody for questioning.