Anchorage Woman Arrested at Hospital for Downtown Stabbing Incident Sunday

Alaska Native News May 21, 2019.

Anchorage police arrested an Anchorage woman at a local hospital in connection with a stabbing incident after being contacted by hospital staff on Sunday, APD reports.

Staff called in when the victim walked into the emergency room at 10:33 am and an officer who was at the hospital at the time responded.

After interviewing the victim, who had sustained double stab wounds to the upper body, the officer learned that the vcitim met up with the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Cheyanne N. Alexander at Fifth and Barrow in downtown Anchorage to do errands. When the suspect arrived, she was intoxicated, the report said.

An altercation broke out and the victim was stabbed twice by the suspect. After being stabbed, the victim ran away from the scene and called a friend who transported him to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The officer also learned that Alexander had a relative who worked at the hospital and went to make contact with that person. When he found the employee, the officer found that Alexander was there in the hallway talking with that person. After confirming Alexander’s identity, she was taken into custody and taken to the department for questioning.

Following the interview process, Alexander was further transported to the Anchorage Jail where she was remanded on the charge of Assault I.





