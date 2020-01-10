Anchorage Woman Arrested on Extortion and Theft in Lost Phone Incident

Alaska Native News on Jan 10, 2020.

An Anchorage teen was arrested on Extortion and Theft II charges after Anchorage police responded to a stolen phone report at Polar Bear Park on Pine Street on Wednesday night, APD reports.

Police responded to the Pine Street address at 9:50 pm on Wednesday after a male victim reported that he had been threatened via phone by a suspect after losing his phone. The victim told police that he had “inadvertently dropped his phone in a parking lot of an Anchorage business and after discovering that he had lost it, called his number.

When he did so, a female, later identified as 19-year-old Rosenda Davis, answered the lost phone and told the victim that she would meet up with him to return it. Following that initial conversation, Davis texted the victim and told him that “he would need to pay her $200 to get the phone back and that she would have a gun in case he tried anything,” police said.

Following that threatening text, the victim called police. Officers with the Community Action Patrol contacted Davis and after the victim provided proof that the phone was indeed his, Davis was arrested on Extortion and Theft II charges and remanded to the Anchorage Correctional Center.

Following the incident and arrest, the victim’s phone was returned to him.