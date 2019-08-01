Anchorage Woman Arrested on Felony Warrants after Citizen Call-In

Alaska Native News Aug 1, 2019.

An Anchorage woman was arrested on two felony arrest warrants on Monday as the result of a person calling in suspicious activity at a trash receptacle at De La Vega Park at 1950 W 56th Avenue, APD reported.

The caller reported that a blue Ford Focus had backed up to the trash and were depositing several items into it. The caller “was concerned that stolen property was being dumped,” police say.

When officers responded to the location at 8:15 pm, they contacted a man and a woman standing next to the vehicle. A computer check revealed that the woman, identified as Dusty D. Starr, age 40, had two felony arrest warrants issued in forgery and access device theft, and so she was placed under arrest.

Police also observed a check in the amount of $2,250 in plain view on the dashboard that appeared to have been altered. The vehicle was impounded to await a search warrant to be issued.

According to the police, the man at the scene with Starr was released with no charges issued.

Starr was remanded to the Anchorage Jail





