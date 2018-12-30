Anchorage Woman Dies during Willow Snow Machine Outing

Alaska Native News Dec 30, 2018.

An Anchorage woman died while out snow-machining on Saturday in the Willow area according to Alaska State Troopers.

AST and EMS responded to the Deshka Landing in Willow at approximately 5 pm on Saturday after receiving a report that Anchorage woman, Melanie McCleave, age 56, had collapsed while out riding with family in the Willow area.

Life-saving methods were administered unsuccessfully and the victim succumbed at the location.

The State Medical Examiner’s investigation found that McCleave had died of natural causes and so her remains were released to the Janssen’s Funeral Home when they arrived to take possession.





