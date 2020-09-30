Anchorage Woman Hit by Jeep on Tudor Tuesday Night Dies at Hospital

Alaska Native News on Sep 30, 2020.

APD reports that the woman who was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Tudor, has died of her injuries.

The preliminary investigation carried out after the incident found that the woman, whose name has yet to be revealed, attempted to cross the street, not at a crosswalk, was struck by a Jeep that was traveling eastbound in the far right lane of the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigators and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

No charges have been filed in the collision.

APD relayed that there has been an increase of fatal pedestrian collisions up three from five last year to eight this year. They advise, pedestrians to “cross at designated crosswalks and abide traffic control signals. Help drivers see you by wearing bright, reflective clothing, and/or walk with a light of some sort (many use keychain lights, flashers, or cell phone lights) – anything to make your presence more visible.”





