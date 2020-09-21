Anchorage Woman Jailed on Felony Assault after Parks Highway Road Rage Incident

Alaska Native News on Sep 21, 2020.

Fairbanks-based troopers revealed that a 31-year-old Anchorage woman has been jailed with no bail pending arraignment after a road rage incident on the Parks Highway on Sunday evening.

After receiving a report that a woman, later identified as 31-year-old Angelina Samana, cut off a small bus with eight aboard, then got out and pointed a handgun at them, troopers responded to the area.

Upon arrival, troopers conducted a traffic stop and took Samana into custody and charged her with eight counts of Assault III.

She was taken to Fairbanks and remanded to the correctional center there.

She will face arraignment in Superior Court on Monday afternoon on the felony charges.





