Anchorage Woman Wanted on Robbery Charges after Saturday Walmart Incident

Alaska Native News Aug 8, 2018.

On Tuesday the Anchorage Police Department reported that they had opened an investigation of an Anchorage woman on Saturday night that resulted in charges that include robbery after a fraudulent transaction at a Walmart store.

According to the APD report, police responded to the Walmart on the old Seward Highway at 9:23 PM in reference to a “fraud that turned into a robbery.” The report stated that 31-year-old Jessica R Jones walked into the store and took a new air mattress from a shelf which she then took to the customer service counter and produced a fraudulent receipt. She used that receipt to get cash for the item from personnel at customer service.

Store security would confront Jones as she attempted to leave the store. She attempted to push past the employee no less than three times before reaching into her hoodie, telling the employee that she was going to tase him. The ruse worked and the employee stepped aside despite not seeing the Taser.

Jones fled the store and the area and was unable to be located by the responding police. A felony warrant was issued on charges of Robbery II, Assault IV, and Theft IV. Jones also has two outstanding warrants for failure to appear on the charge of Removal of Merchandise and Failure to Appear on the original charge of Trespass in Soldotna.

Jones had been picked up on a warrant on July 12th, when she was contacted along with Robert Green in a suspicious vehicle report at a Mountain View store parking lot. Both were arrested on existing warrants at that time.







Jessica is 5’11” tall, 175 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding Jessica’s whereabouts is asked to call non-emergency Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.