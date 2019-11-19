Angered Palmer Man Arrested after Firing Pistol in Road Rage Incident

A driver traveling near the Palmer High School reported to troopers that he and his son had been shot at while driving in their vehicle late Sunday afternoon.

Other witnesses verified the incident and provided vehicle and suspect descriptions.

Palmer police, along with state and wildlife troopers responded to the scene to attempt to locate the vehicle and suspect. Their search was successful and the vehicle was found at a residence on Monte Vista Drive in Palmer.

Authorities made contact with 47-year-old Brian Burton of Palmer at the house. When interviewed, Burton revealed that he had fired a single pistol round from across Bogard from Hemmer in the general direction of the victims after he got angered. The reason why Burton had gotten upset was not revealed.

Burton was arrested on charges of Assault III and Reckless Endangerment and transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility where he was remanded. Burton was held without bail as per court rule in road rage incidents.