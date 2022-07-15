Aniak Man Charged with Murder in Tuesday Homicide





An Aniak man has been jailed and charged with Murder I and other charges following an initial on-scene investigation by the Bethel Major Crimes Unit on Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers were notified at 8:24 am that Aniak resident Mary White, age 45, was discovered deceased in her home. A Wildlife Trooper in the community responded to the scene and immediately determined that White’s death was “suspicious in nature.”

The Bethel Major Crimes Unit was called in from nearby Bethel and upon arrival, they opened an investigation and interviewed witnesses, and collected .evidence. Their investigation would find that 43-year-old John Parka had gone to White’s residence, where a court order had prohibited contact or being at the home.

Due to witness statements, the investigators would determine that Parka had murdered White sometime during the night.

Parka was transported to Bethel and remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center on charges of Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Contact, and Violating Conditions of Release.

Troopers say that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the homicide is ongoing.

White’s next of kin were notified of her death.

White’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.



