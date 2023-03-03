Aniak Man Suffers Fatal Electric Shock While Working on Satellite Dish Wednesday





On Wednesday afternoon the Alaska State Troopers were informed of an electrocution in the village of Aniak

According to the report, 78-year-old Gene Fauser was working on his satellite in the village when he suffered an electric shock. Despite lifesaving efforts by health workers in the community, Fauser was unable to be saved and he succumbed to his injuries early in the afternoon.

Troopers responded to Aniak and confirmed that there was no foul play involved in his death.

The State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage were notified of the incident and that office requested his remains to be sent to Anchorage for autopsey.

Fauser’s next of kin were notified.



