Aniak Man Taken into Custody and Charged after Strangulation Incident

Alaska Native News on Feb 19, 2020.

AST reports that Aniak-based troopers responded to a Domestic Violence incident in progress in that community and opened an investigation that resulted in a male suspect being arrested on multiple assault charges late on Saturday night.

Troopers responded to a residence in Aniak and found that 42-year-old Melvin Kvamme had attacked a household member and had strangled them rendering them unconscious.

Kvamme was taken into custody and charged with Assault I-DV, Assault II, Assault III, and Assault IV. Following his arrest, Kvamme was transported to Bethel where he was remanded to the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Facility and held without bail.

Troopers say alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.