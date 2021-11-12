Announcement

Grant Writing Assistance Hotline:  
AFN and AML are collaborating to offer tribal governments a free opportunity to talk through the pre-grant application process with an experienced grant writer. Tribal government representatives will be able to discuss their needs and priorities and learn about basic processes to apply for federal grants. 
If you would like to visit with the grant writer, here’s the process:

  • Contact AML at membersupport@akml.org or 907-586-1325 to indicate your interest.
  • AML will get your name, affiliation, contact information, and a short version of your needs.
  • AML will share that information with our contracted grant writing professional, who will contact you directly to schedule some time for a phone meeting.

You may select any or all of the topics below, to discuss with the grant writer.

  • Needs or priorities of your community and why you need funding.
  • Grant opportunities that might be a ‘good fit’ for your need(s). 
  • Budgets and other requirements commonly needed with grant applications.
  • Timing needed to write grants, along with key steps for gathering and coordinating information. 
  • Requirements of registration in SAM.gov. 
  • Purpose for registering in Grants.gov.
  • Access to the online public website that lists all of your agency’s awarded grants.  
  • Review of the Alaska State website that lists all Tribal debt for taxes or unemployment costs. 

The meeting time is flexible, but in consideration of others who would like to meet with the grant writer, we would ask you to limit your call time to one hour. If requested, the grant writer consultant will schedule a good time to call you back to continue the conversation. This free service is provided through AFN’s Navigator Program.

 
AML has additionally developed a pool of grant writers to assist with grant writing needs. Please visit https://alaskaarpa.org/resources/grant-writing-tools/.
 
AFN Navigator Program Interactive Grants and Funding Opportunities Webpage:
 
AFN’s interactive grants and funding opportunities webpage is now available. Grants and funding opportunities can be searched by eligible recipient, category, deadline and agency.  Grants and funding opportunities are also coded to signify the level of effort in applying for the grant or funding opportunity: Green (low level of effort), Yellow (medium level of effort) and Red (high level of effort). Please visit https://www.nativefederation.org/navigator-program-opportunities/.  


 

Upcoming Events and Trainings
  

Recordings and Training Materials, if provided, for past trainings and events are available by clicking on the training or event found on the AFN Navigator Website’s Workshops and Training Calendar.
 
NOVEMBER TRAININGS
Grant Writing Basics
November 11, 2021 | 11:00am-12:00pm AST
Training hosted by AFN and AML
REGISTER

CARES Act and ARPA Funding: Eligible Uses, Tracking and Reporting
November 18, 2021 | 11:00am-12:00pm AST
Training hosted by AFN and AML
REGISTER

Pandemic Puzzle Session #4 | Agile Discovery and Innovation: Advancing Tomorrow’s Vaccines, Treatments, and Cures 
November 19, 2021 | 7:30-11:00am AST  
REGISTER

Subrecipient Processes – Managing 3rd Party Contracts
November 23, 2021 | 11:00am-12:00pm AST
Training hosted by AFN and AML
REGISTER

 

Grants and Funding Opportunities
  

AFN’s interactive grants and funding opportunities webpage is now available. Grants and funding opportunities can be searched by eligible recipient, category, deadline and agency in the AFN Navigator Website’s Funding Opportunities section.
 
NOVEMBER OPPORTUNITIES
Native American Museum Grants
Category: Culture
Application Deadline: November 15, 2021
Eligibility: Federally Recognized Tribe, Tribal Nonprofit Organizations
More information: https://www.imls.gov/sites/default/files/2021-08/fy22-oms-nanh-nofo.pdf
 
Continuum of Care Competition and Noncompetitive Award of Youth Homeless Demonstration Program Renewal and Replacement Grants
Category: Housing
Application Deadline: November 16, 2021
Eligibility: Federally Recognized Tribes, Tribal Nonprofit Organizations, Tribal Housing Entities
More information: https://alaskaarpa.org/2021-continuum-of-care-competition-and-noncompetitive-award-of-youth-homeless-demonstration-program-renewal-and-replacement-grants-fr-6500-n-25/
 
Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation
Category: Education
Application Deadline: November 19, 2021
Eligibility: Institutes of Higher Education
More information: https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/search-grants.html

Federal Transit Administration Grants
Category: Transportation
Application Deadline: November 19, 2021
Eligibility: Federally Recognized Tribes
More information: https://www.transit.dot.gov/about/news/us-department-transportation-announces-availability-22-billion-american-rescue-plan
 
Tribal Epidemiological Centers
Category: Health
Application Deadline: November 30, 2021
Eligibility: Federally Recognized Tribes, Tribal Organizations, Tribal Housing Entities 
More information: https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/rfa-files/RFA-MD-21-003.html
 
Homeowners Assistance Fund
Category:  Housing
Application Deadline:  November 30, 2021
Eligibility:  Federally Recognized Tribes, Tribal Housing Entities
More Information:  https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/coronavirus/assistance-for-state-local-and-tribal-governments/homeowner-assistance-fund
 
General Aviation and Non-Primary Airports
Category:  Economic Assistance
Application Deadline:  November 30, 2021
Eligibility:  Federally Recognized Tribes
More Information:  https://www.faa.gov/airports/airpor_rescue_grants/

 
 

ABOUT THE NAVIGATOR PROGRAM

AFN is committed to ensuring the Alaska Native community is supported and informed of federal COVID-19 relief programs aimed at Native American recovery and accessing those programs. To better support the Alaska Native community in these endeavors, AFN has launched a COVID-19 Navigator Program. The Program, which is a public-private partnership with the State of Alaska, will run through December 31, 2021. Explore more opportunities in the Navigator section of the AFN website here.

NAVIGATORS

Regional Assignments and respective points of contact are listed below. Alaska Native Corporations, Native non-profits, Native tribally designated housing entities, Native health corporations and clinics and Native schools, Tribal Colleges, Universities and Native Serving Institutions within each region served by the Navigator Program should feel free to reach out for additional information:

Aleut, Bristol Bay and Chugach regions:
April Ferguson – aferguson@nativefederation.org

Bering Straits, CIRI, Kodiak and NANA regions:
Greg Razo – grazo@nativefederation.org

Calista region:
Mary Kenick – mkenick@nativefederation.org

Ahtna, Doyon, and Sealaska regions:
Chris McNeil – cmcneil@nativefederation.org

Arctic Slope region:
Lisa Sutherland – lsutherland@nativefederation.org

To ask general questions or request support, please email: navigator@nativefederation.org


