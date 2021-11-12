Announcement

Grant Writing Assistance Hotline:

AFN and AML are collaborating to offer tribal governments a free opportunity to talk through the pre-grant application process with an experienced grant writer. Tribal government representatives will be able to discuss their needs and priorities and learn about basic processes to apply for federal grants.

If you would like to visit with the grant writer, here’s the process: Contact AML at membersupport@akml.org or 907-586-1325 to indicate your interest.

AML will get your name, affiliation, contact information, and a short version of your needs.

AML will share that information with our contracted grant writing professional, who will contact you directly to schedule some time for a phone meeting. You may select any or all of the topics below, to discuss with the grant writer. Needs or priorities of your community and why you need funding.

Grant opportunities that might be a ‘good fit’ for your need(s).

Budgets and other requirements commonly needed with grant applications.

Timing needed to write grants, along with key steps for gathering and coordinating information.

Requirements of registration in SAM.gov.

Purpose for registering in Grants.gov.

Access to the online public website that lists all of your agency’s awarded grants.

Review of the Alaska State website that lists all Tribal debt for taxes or unemployment costs. The meeting time is flexible, but in consideration of others who would like to meet with the grant writer, we would ask you to limit your call time to one hour. If requested, the grant writer consultant will schedule a good time to call you back to continue the conversation. This free service is provided through AFN’s Navigator Program.

AML has additionally developed a pool of grant writers to assist with grant writing needs. Please visit https://alaskaarpa.org/resources/grant-writing-tools/.



AFN Navigator Program Interactive Grants and Funding Opportunities Webpage:



AFN’s interactive grants and funding opportunities webpage is now available. Grants and funding opportunities can be searched by eligible recipient, category, deadline and agency. Grants and funding opportunities are also coded to signify the level of effort in applying for the grant or funding opportunity: Green (low level of effort), Yellow (medium level of effort) and Red (high level of effort). Please visit https://www.nativefederation.org/navigator-program-opportunities/.

