Announcing the 2020 Annual AFN Convention Virtual Native Arts Marketplace and Exhibitor Hall

As you probably already know, the 2020 Annual AFN Convention is going virtual on October 15 and 16! We will miss seeing you in person, but you can still participate in our Native Arts Marketplace and Exhibitor Hall virtually by joining us on our Virtual Event Portal or downloading the app from Apple or Google.
Below is more information on our Virtual Native Arts Marketplace and Exhibitor Hall.
2020 Alaska Native Virtual Native Art Showcase and Marketplace
AFN is excited to announce that we are partnering with Collective49 to offer a Virtual Native Arts Marketplace during the 2020 AFN Convention to bring together artists and shoppers.
2020 AFN Virtual Native Arts Marketplace
Coming October 15 and 16
Shop the marketplace at
https://www.collective49.com/collections/2020-afn-customary-art-show
The 2020 AFN Virtual Native Arts Marketplace is an excellent opportunity to elevate your artwork and connect with customers. If you’re an artist and interested in participating in the 2020 Virtual Native Arts Marketplace, please contact Nicole James at njames@nativefederation.org.
Virtual AFN Exhibitor Hall
The Virtual AFN Exhibitor Hall will be an interactive and engaging space where companies share information about services and programs, showcase offers, and connect with the AFN delegates and attendees. Participants can interact with exhibitors and sponsors through chat sessions, social media platforms, and view documents and other valuable resources. Visit the Virtual Exhibit Hall through our Virtual Event Portal or downloading the app from Apple or Google.
Click here to learn more information on how to be an exhibitor at the virtual 2020 Annual AFN Convention.