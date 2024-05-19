Anthony Herring Pleads Guilty to 2021 Murder and Assaults





(Anchorage, AK) –Wednesday, 24-year-old Anthony Lee Herring pleaded guilty to the murder of Jaclyn Welcome, and assaults of several others, in a June 2021 shooting in downtown Anchorage. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby accepted Herring’s plea to one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one consolidated count of Assault in the First Degree. All other charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The charges against Herring stem from the June 19, 2021, shooting into a group of people in an alley behind a Tesoro gas station in downtown Anchorage. Jaclyn Welcome was shot and killed. Four other individuals were also shot and injured as a result. The case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20, 2024, in front of Judge Saxby.

Herring is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections and is no longer eligible to be released on conditions of release.



