Anthony Socarras Charged with Murder after Girlfriend found Shot to Death on Bearberry Street Sunday





Anchorage police responded to a disturbance with a weapon call and spoke with 23-year-old Anthony L. Socarras who told dispatch “he was armed and wanted to harm himself,” APD said. Officers went to the 8100-block of Bearberry Street just after 8am on Sunday morning in connection to the call.

Upon arrival, APD discovered an adult female dead from a gunshot wound. Socarras was gone by the time they got to the location. The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene.

It was determined by police was on foot and in the 78th and Jewel Lake area. A perimeter was set up around that area and SWAT was called in. When SWAT arrived, they located an armed Socarras in a ditch. Commands were issued and ignored.

Chemical weapons were deployed but the suspect still didn’t give up. It wasn’t until K9 Midas was deployed and made contact that SWAT was able to take Socarras into custody.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for dog bites then taken to the department and questioned. As a result, Socarrras was charged with Murder I and two counts of Murder II. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.