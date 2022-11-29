Anthony Tinker Charged with Murder in November 11th Chugach Way Slaying of Brad Robert





The Anchorage Police Department announced on Monday that one count of Murder I, two counts of Murder II and one of Tampering with Evidence have been forwarded in the November 11th slaying of 23-year-old Brad Robert.

It was on November 11th at 12:58 am that APD was called out to a shooting on the 900-block of Chugach Way, upon arrival, officers found Robert laying outside. The Crime Scene Team responded and processed the scene and evidence was collected.

On Monday, investigators announced that 29-year-old Anthony C. Tinker III has been identified as the suspect and that murder charges against him have been filed.

There was no need to arrest Tinker on the current charges as he had already been arrested and behind bars in an Armed Robbery/Burglary case that occurred three days after Robert’s killing.



