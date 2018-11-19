APD Announces Arrests of Two Murder Suspects in Spenard Holiday Inn Express Slaying

Alaska Native News Nov 19, 2018.

APD believes that they have successfully solved the case of the man shot and killed in the November 12th Spenard Holiday Inn Express parking lot incident and say they have the two suspects in custody.

Patrol officers responded to the location at 4:27 pm on November 12th and found that 27-year-old David Welch has been shot in the upper body and had suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in an effort to save his life.

The following day Welch succumbed to his injuries and APD upgraded the investigation to a homicide.

Less than a week later, the Anchorage Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects involved in the slaying. At approximately 7:30 am, APD’s Investigative Support Unit took 35-year-old Dwayne Nelson into custody after they located him on the 300-block of East 15th Avenue.







Utilizing information gathered at that 15th Avenue scene, officers identified another location where the second suspect, 22-year-old Ryan Edwin could be found. APD went to Backpackers located at 421 Eagle Street. OPnce therre, APD confirmed that Edwin was in one of the rooms and SWAT was called in to apprehend the suspect.

SWAT attempted to serve an arrest warrant, “but the suspect barricaded himself inside a room and refused to exit,” APD reported. A short time later gas was deployed and SWAT entered the room and took Edwin into custody.

Both men were transported to the Anchorage Jail where they were remanded on charges of Murder II.