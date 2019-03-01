APD Catches East Dowling Burglar Red-Handed

Alaska Native News Mar 1, 2019.

An early evening call-in to dispatch by a concerned citizen alerted the Anchorage police to a burglary and would lead to the apprehension of the suspect, APD reported.

A caller reported at 6:22 pm on Wednesday that they had heard breaking glass at a business next door at 106 East Dowling Road.

The caller told police that they had looked through the garage doors at the business and saw a burglar crawling through the window he had previously broken the glass out of.







Officers arrived at the address and also looked through the garage doors. By this time, the burglar, now identified as 41-year-old Joshua W Harford, loading items into the business’s truck that was parked in the garage.

Commands were issued by the officers which Harford complied to and he gave himself up and was arrested.

Harford was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on charges of Burglary II, Criminal Mischief III, and Criminal Trespass I.