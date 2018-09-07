APD Continues to Seek Clint Registe in July Mountain View Homicide Investigation

Alaska Native News Sep 7, 2018.

APD continues to seek Anchorage man Clint Registe, age 36, in the July 20th homicide where Brittany Sparks was killed in Mountain View, p[olice say.

It was on July 20th that dispatch was called and an accidental shooting on the 600-block of North Hoyt. Investigators responded and found Sparks dead on the floor of her apartment with a gunshot to the upper body.

Although the death of Sparks was reported as accidental, investigators quickly determined, utilizing evidence at the scene, that the shooting was suspicious and detectives with APD’s Homicide Unit was called in and took over the investigation. By the next day, detectives had developed Registe as a person of interest.

That initial designation would change. ten days later, on July 30th, the Homicide Unit obtained a felony arrest warrant for Manslaughter.







On September 6th, APD once again asked the public for information in the case, posting on Nixle: