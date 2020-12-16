APD Continues to Seek Fourth Suspect in October Chelsea Hotel Homicide

Anchorage police say that they have identified an additional two suspects in the October Chelsea Hotel killing that took the life of 48-year-old Duane Fields.

APD detectives identified and charged 31-year-old Josiah F. Pouli and 26-year-old Jacob F. Pouli late last week for murder, and on Friday Josiah was picked up in a traffic stop while he was driving on 68th Avenue.

Homicide investigators picked up and charged two others in late October. 34-year-old Shannelle M. Macpherson was charged with five counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence, while 48-year-old Sean S. Smith was also charged with tampering as well as Misconduct Involving a Weapon.

Police continue to seek Jacob Pouli. He is described as 5’11” tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They report that while Jacob has a murder warrant, he also has a felony warrant for Assault I in an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information regarding Jacob’s whereabouts is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com or 561-STOP.





