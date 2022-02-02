APD Continues to Seek Janelle Anderson and her two Children





Anchorage Police report that after almost two months they continue to seek the whereabouts of 31-year-old Janelle Anderson and her two children.

Anderson is described as 5-foot 5- inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen driving a dark gray 2013 Toyota Corolla with license plate # JUV-326.

She is believed to be traveling with her two boys, 5-year-old Micah Anderson-Nashalook (4 ft, 45 lbs) and 4-year-old Noah Anderson-Nashalook (3 ft, 45 lbs). Like their mother, they have brown hair and eyes.

According to police, Anderson is wanted on a felony warrant for Assault III and two counts of Custodial Interference II. She also has two additional felony warrants for failure to appear. Police say they believe the trio is still somewhere in the state of Alaska.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.





