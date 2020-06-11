APD Continues to Seek Rape Suspect now Identified in Sunday Attack

Alaska Native News on Jun 11, 2020.

Anchorage police continue to search for the armed rapist who sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint at Conner’s Park near the Raspberry Road entrance on Sunday and Special Victim’s Unit detectives have identified that suspect as 44-year-old Nathaniel D. Kinsman.

Kinsman sexually assaulted a woman at the entrance at that location on Sunday while wielding a knife, according to witnesses. People at the scene rendered aid to the victim as the suspect fled the scene from the red gate area of the park.

While a perimeter was set up in an effort to apprehend the suspect, it proved fruitless.

But, on Wednesday, investigators divulged that they have identified the suspect, who is thought to be homeless, and without a vehicle, and stands 5’11” tall with a weight of approximately 190 pounds, as Nathaniel Kinsman.

APD asked that “If anyone has information on Kinsman’s whereabouts, please call 9-1-1. If you would like to give an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or anchoragecrimestopers.com. DO NOT approach him or make contact with him. He is presumed to be armed.





