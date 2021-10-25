APD Identify Victim and Continues Investigation in Saturday’s Fatal Pedestrian Strike





On Monday, Anchorage Police Department investigators released the identification of the victim that was fatally struck by a motorist as that of 36-year-old Sylvia R. Heckman, who died during the early morning hours on Saturday.

APD responded to the accident scene at the intersection of Minnesota and Benson at 2:19 am on Saturday to investigate a pedestrian vs vehicle collision and made contact with the driver who remained at the scene.

It was determined that the driver of the Volvo, identified as 39-year-old Ernest F Gray III, was traveling southbound on the highway when he hit the victim in the roadway.

When contact was made with Gray, it was noticed by officers that Gray showed signs of impairment and was ultimately charged with DUI.

The highway was shut down as the Major Collision Investigations Unit covered the scene and investigated.

“Officers are still working to determine whether or not the victim was in a crosswalk, who had the green light, and whether or not other factors were at play. Depending on the outcome of those details, more charges for Gray may be forthcoming,” APD said in the report.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).